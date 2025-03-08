(BIVN) – The County of Hawaiʻi announced on Friday that it has reached agreements with multiple government employee unions over COVID-19 hazard pay.

Mayor Kimo Alameda has signed agreements with the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA) and Hawaiʻi Fire Fighters Association (HFFA). The administration says tentative agreements are being finalized with the State of Hawaiʻi Organization of Police Officers (SHOPO) and United Public Workers (UPW).

“With these agreements, we are recognizing the hard work of our County employees,” he said. “Our employees go above and beyond supporting our communities, and we are committed to showing deep respect for their contributions. Importantly, we are also upholding our contractual obligations, ensuring consistency with other jurisdictions, and strengthening our partnerships so that we can move forward together.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi: