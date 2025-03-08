(BIVN) – Police are investigating a possible drowning that occurred last Sunday (March 1) at an area known as “Mermaid Pond” on the coastline of Government Beach Road in Puna.

The male victim has been identified as 54-year-old Royden Daikawa of Hilo.

Police say they have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 12:19 p.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to a man struggling to swim ashore after being swept off rocks by a rogue wave. It was reported that Daikawa was approximately 100 yards from shore. Fire crews extracted Daikawa, who was unresponsive, from the ocean, brought him to land, and transported him the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:33 p.m. Through investigation, officers contacted family members at Mermaid Pond who reported that at approximately that they were at the water’s edge when a large wave came crashing down behind a rocky mound. The victim was standing in front of this rocky mound and ultimately swept into the ocean by the large wave.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Puna Patrol Officer Branden Watanabe at (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at branden.watanabe@hawaiicounty.gov.