(BIVN) – The public is being invited to provide input on the issues, needs, and solutions for homelessness around Hawaiʻi Island.
The County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) is updating its Strategic Roadmap for Homelessness and Housing. Residents who wish to participate can access an online survey at surveymonkey.com.
The 5- to 7-minute online survey will be available through March 14. “Responses are based on each district, and participants may complete the survey more than once if they have relationships with different parts of the island,” a County news release stated. “The responses will be summarized to inform the update of the Roadmap. All responses will remain anonymous.”
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The Strategic Roadmap guides the priorities for the administration of the County’s Homelessness and Housing Fund (HHF). OHCD has contracted with SAS Services, LLC, a consulting firm, to update the Strategic Roadmap, evaluate the HHF, and make recommendations for the future of the fund.
The HHF is an initiative aimed at addressing the complex issues of homelessness and housing instability on Hawaiʻi Island. It was established in 2022 through Ordinance 22-26, which allocates 75% of Residential Tier Two property tax revenues through 2027.
Before the HHF, direct investment in homelessness services and housing with supports within the County was limited to funding from Federal and State governments, as well as private grants and donations.
HHF-funded programs address both the immediate needs of individuals experiencing homelessness — such as food, emergency shelter, financial aid, street medicine, and mobile showers — as well as the long-term needs of promoting access to stable housing solutions, employment, substance use treatment, and mental or behavioral health support.
For more information, please visit www.housing.hawaiicounty.gov or email ohcdengagement@hawaiicounty.gov.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The County of Hawaiʻi is updating its Strategic Roadmap for Homelessness and Housing, and inviting residents to participate.