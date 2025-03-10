(BIVN) – The public is being invited to provide input on the issues, needs, and solutions for homelessness around Hawaiʻi Island.

The County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development (OHCD) is updating its Strategic Roadmap for Homelessness and Housing. Residents who wish to participate can access an online survey at surveymonkey.com.

The 5- to 7-minute online survey will be available through March 14. “Responses are based on each district, and participants may complete the survey more than once if they have relationships with different parts of the island,” a County news release stated. “The responses will be summarized to inform the update of the Roadmap. All responses will remain anonymous.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi: