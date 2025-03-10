(BIVN) – The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for portions of Hawaiʻi island from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected in Kaʻū, Hāmākua, North and South Kohala, and North Kona.

“Winds will be strongest over and downwind of the mountains and where winds are funneled around and between the terrain,” the forecasters said.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” forecasters said.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said those in the advisory area should take necessary precautions. “Drive with caution and be aware of debris, downed trees, and utility lines,” a civil defense message stated. “Please stay clear of downed utility lines and report all hazards to authorities.”

The Wind Advisory will be in place from 6 a.m. Tuesday morning to 6 a.m. Wednesday.