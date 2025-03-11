(BIVN) – Emergency repairs are needed on the Wailuku Bridge, also known as the Singing Bridge, on Highway 19 in Hilo.
The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notified motorists on Tuesday that a sudden traffic pattern change took effect after a bridge inspection showed a need for bridge repairs.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also issued an alert message, explaining that the bridge “will be allowing ONLY outbound traffic across” until Thursday.
From the HDOT news release:
Effective at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11, Hilo-bound traffic on Hawai‘i Belt Road at Wailuku Bridge will be detoured through Hau and Wainaku Streets, which are county roads. Honoka‘a-bound traffic will be allowed over the bridge.
The Hilo-bound detour will remain in place and no oversized or overweight vehicle permits will be issued until the repairs are completed. HDOT currently expects the emergency repairs will be completed later this week, but this timeframe may be extended if additional work is added over the course of the repairs.
HDOT made repairs to Wailuku Bridge in September 2019, November 2020, and April 2023. A full rehabilitation of the bridge is planned to begin in 2027.
