(BIVN) – Emergency repairs are needed on the Wailuku Bridge, also known as the Singing Bridge, on Highway 19 in Hilo.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notified motorists on Tuesday that a sudden traffic pattern change took effect after a bridge inspection showed a need for bridge repairs.

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense also issued an alert message, explaining that the bridge “will be allowing ONLY outbound traffic across” until Thursday.

From the HDOT news release: