(BIVN) – A High Bacteria Count Advisory was posted at Honoliʻi on Wendesday, after high levels of enterococci were detected at the popular Hilo surf spot during routine beach monitoring.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch reported enterococci levels of 288 per 100 mL, which indicates that “potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites” may be present in the water.

Health officials say the beach has been posted and this advisory “will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.”

From the Hawaiʻi DOH Clean Water Branch: