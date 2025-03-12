(BIVN) – The 2025 Police Officer and Firefighter of the Year were recently honored during a ceremony in Hilo.

On March 8th, the Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi recognized Hawaiʻi Police Department Puna Patrol Officer Rodney De Lima Jr. as 2024 Officer of the Year, and Hawaiʻi Fire Department Battalion Chief Patrick Springer as 2024 Firefighter of the Year.

“I want to congratulate Officer Rodney De Lima and Battalion Chief Patrick Springer for their remarkable service to our island,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “We are deeply grateful for their unwavering commitment to the safety of our residents and the wellbeing of their colleagues.”

From the Hawaiʻi County Police Department:

Officer De Lima’s Commendation On Dec. 5, 2024, Officer De Lima located a stolen vehicle at a residence on Maile Street in Leilani Estates. Inside the vehicle, he located a shotgun and 19-year-old Layla Subica, who was arrested without incident.



Officer De Lima recognized Subica as the girlfriend of a wanted fugitive, Malani Tavui, who was known to be armed and dangerous and the subject of multiple investigations. Coordinating with officers from the Area I Crime Reduction Unit and the U.S. Marshal Service, De Lima and his fellow officers located Tavui within the house on the property, bringing a months-long manhunt to an end.



The next day, Officer De Lima and fellow Puna Patrol Officer Chance Lunsford responded to a report a suspicious vehicle parked on Rose Street in Mountain View, with a man sleeping in the driver seat. The man was later identified as 31-year-old Alexander Ikieolagarcia Kauwe of Puna, a wanted fugitive also considered armed and dangerous.



As the two officers arrived in the area and attempted to contact the sleeping Kauwe, he immediately drove off in an attempt to evade officers. The vehicle struck a tree a short distance away and overturned. Kauwe was identified as the driver and was subsequently arrested.



“We are extremely proud of Officer De Lima’s efforts in capturing two wanted fugitives who had caused havoc in our communities,” said Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz. “His dedication and work ethic speak volumes about his integrity and professionalism.”