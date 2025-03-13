(BIVN) – A Kona man has been sentenced to over two decades in prison in relation to an armed robbery in 2022, and a prison escape in 2023.

29 year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie of Kona has been sentenced to a twenty-five-year prison term for the November 2022 armed robbery in Kona and an April 2023 escape from the Hawai‘i Community Correctional Center.



From the office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney, Kelden Waltjen:

On February 28, 2025, Paulo-Leslie appeared in Hilo Circuit Court for sentencing in relation to the escape. After reviewing the presentence investigation report and hearing arguments by the parties, Paulo-Leslie was sentenced to a consecutive five-year prison term for the escape offense for a total of a twenty-five year prison term. Previously on June 25, 2024, Paulo-Leslie was sentenced to a twenty-year prison term for Robbery in the First Degree (while armed with a firearm, threatened death or serious bodily injury upon others, in the course of committing theft) and a ten-year prison term for Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree (intentionally damaged property by discharging a firearm which caused damage to a tire) after pleading “Guilty” to the charges at a December 25, 2023 hearing in Kona Circuit Court.