UPDATE – (4:45 p.m.) – Police say they are looking for a second suspect in Friday’s attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, as the manhunt that started in Hilo has become an island-wide search.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says they also looking for 23-year-old Silas Zion of Pāhoa. Police say Zion was the driver of the getaway pickup truck involved in the shooting of a police officer Friday morning at the First Hawaiian Bank at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.

Zion is described by police as Caucasian, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

UPDATE – (3:30 p.m.) – Police shooting suspect Christopher Lucrisia is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. Police say the search for Lucrisia “has expanded island wide”.

UPDATE – (2:40 p.m.) – Police issued an update at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, saying that law enforcement activity has been completed in the area of Manono and Leilani Streets in Hilo.

UPDATE – (1:30 p.m.) – Police say they are clearing homes in the area of Manono and Leilani Streets in Hilo as they search for 39-year-old Christopher Lucrisia, reported to be an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer earlier today. Police are asking the public to please avoid the area.

UPDATE – (12:30 p.m.) – In an update, police reported the 39-year-old suspect in Friday’s police officer shooting, Christopher Lucrisia, was on foot in the vicinity of Manono and Leilani Streets in Hilo. “Please avoid the area,” police stated in an alert message, warning that Lucrisia is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Waiakea schools reported the lockdown has been lifted, and they have been cleared to resume normal operations.

(BIVN) – Police are in pursuit of a suspect in a Hilo police shooting, and area schools have been put on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department confirms a police officer was shot at the First Hawaiian Bank at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The suspect has been identified by police as 39-year-old Christopher Lucrisia.

“Lucrisia is suspected of shooting a police officer two times,” a police alert message stated. “He fled the scene as a passenger in a white Chevy pickup truck, lic # ZLD014, headed in the direction of the airport. Driver of pick-up truck is also male.”

Lucrisia is described by police as a 5’10”, 250 pound Puerto Rican male with green eyes and black hair. He is considered armed and dangerous.

“Do not approach,” police warned the public. “If seen, please call 911.”

Schools in Waiakea were on lockdown as a precautionary measure. “There is no immediate danger to students or staff, but we are following safety protocols to ensure everyone’s well-being,” the school officials wrote in a message to parents. “During this time, our campus is secured, and no one is allowed to enter or exit until we receive clearance from the proper authorities. We kindly ask that you do not come to the school at this time, as our priority is to maintain a safe and controlled environment for all students and staff.”