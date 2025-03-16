(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department held a news conference Sunday evening, following the announcement that police shooting suspect Christopher Lucrisia was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Mountain View earlier that day.

Speaking to media over Zoom, Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz detailed the events that led up to the death of Lucrisia, who was the subject of an island-wide manhunt over the last three days.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Timeline of events:



Sunday, March 16, 2025:



Sometime after 3:00 p.m., police responded to the 18-1300 block of Ihope Road for a report of a home invasion. A man, later determined to be 39-year-old Christopher Lucrisia, entered a residence and threatened occupants before stealing the keys to a vehicle that was parked outside.



Acting on information that Lucrisia may still be in the Ihope Road area, at least a dozen detectives and members of the HPD’s Specialized Response Team (SRT) were nearby and immediately responded to the home invasion. As they did, Lucrisia, who was armed with a rifle and a pistol and hiding in a vehicle on the property, began firing at the detectives who arrived first. Seconds later, SRT personnel arrived and established a perimeter. Lucrisia continued firing at officers, and one officer returned fire.



Eventually, Lucrisia stopped firing at officers, and the SRT members maintained a perimeter, repeatedly attempting to communicate and negotiate with Lucrisia. After a period of time, officers were able to send an unmanned drone into the area and observed Lucrisia non-responsive in the rear seat of the vehicle. Medics were called to the scene and determined that Lucrisia had died.



The scene of this home invasion and shooting is directly across the street from the Ihope Road location where officers arrested 23-year-old Silas Zion and recovered Zion’s truck that was used in Friday’s attempted murder of a police officer.



Officers and detectives remain on Ihope Road and are focused on where Lucrisia may have been over the past three days and who, if anyone, provided him with material assistance to avoid arrest.



The HPD Office of Professional Standards has initiated a critical incident review into this incident, as is standard practice. The officer who fired his firearm is a 18-year department veteran assigned to the Specialized Response Team. He has been placed on administrative leave to ensure he is mentally, emotionally, and physically able to return to work.



The Friends of First Responders, a long-time and trusted partner of the Hawai‘i Police Department, launched a fundraiser for the officer injured in Friday’s shooting in response to a community request to help the officer. The fundraiser is to cover short-term expenses as an additional umbrella of protection so the officer’s family can be by his side through this difficult time. Fundraiser link: ffrhawaii.org/officerfundraiser.



Hawai‘i Police Department deeply appreciates the outpouring of support and assistance from its fellow law enforcement partners who assisted in this investigation.

On Sunday, Silas Zion was charged with:

First-degree attempted murder

Place to Keep Pistol, Place to Keep Ammunition

First-degree hindering prosecution

Zion’s total bail was set at $3,075,000.