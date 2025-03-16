(BIVN) – Christopher Lucrisia, the suspect in the March 14th police shooting in Hilo, has been killed following an officer-involved shooting.

The death of Lucrisia, reported by police early Sunday evening, ends an intense manhunt involved federal, state, and other county law enforcement. During the search, police activity continually closed various roadways in the Mountain View area.



Stainback Highway, closed earlier on Sunday, was reopened at 6 p.m. HST after the announcement that Lucrisia had been killed.

Police will provide more information during a news conference set for later Sunday evening.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department also provided an update on the officer who was shot on Friday:

Hawai‘i Police Department deeply appreciates the outpouring of concern and support for the officer injured in Friday’s shooting. He remains in serious, but stable condition on Oahu and while his recovery will be lengthy, he is expected to make a full recovery. We are honoring his request that his name not be made public out of respect for his privacy, as well as to not jeopardize other ongoing investigations and hope the community will do the same.

The non-profit Friends of First Responders has launched a fundraiser to help cover the injured officer’s medical bills.