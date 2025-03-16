(BIVN) – The manhunt for police shooting suspect Christopher Lucrisia continues.

Here is the latest update from Hawaiʻi Police Department:

As of Saturday, March 15, at 8:15 p.m., Hawai‘i Police Department, along with federal, state, and other county partners, including Honolulu Police Department, are actively searching for Lucrisia to bring him to justice. Lucrisia is described as Puerto Rican, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. Based on evidence collected at Friday’s shooting scene in Hilo, police believe he may be injured. He is still considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. The Hawai‘i Police Department would like to thank its federal, state, and other county law enforcement partners for their assistance in this manhunt.

Rewards

The total rewards for information leading to Lucrisia’s capture and arrest now stands at $21,000. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and US Marshals Service are each offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the capture and arrest of Lucrisia. Hawai‘i Island Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous tips.



Have a Tip?

Call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 to report a tip. Anonymous tips can be called in to Hawai‘i Island Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.



Harboring a Fugitive Comes with Consequences

Hawai‘i Police Department would like to remind the public that anyone harboring or concealing a wanted person could face criminal charges being filed against the person who harbored or concealed the wanted person.



Section 710-1029 of the Hawai’i Revised Statutes, first-degree hindering prosecution, states:

A person commits the offense of hindering prosecution in the first degree if, with the intent to hinder the apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another for a class A, B, or C felony or murder in any degree, the person renders assistance to the other person.

Hindering prosecution in the first degree is a class C felony.

Our partners at the Hawaii Fusion Center have set up a web portal for people to submit photos or videos of today’s incident. While we encourage people to leave their contact information with anything they submit online, submissions can also be totally anonymous. The link is available (here).