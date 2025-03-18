(BIVN) – A blessing was held in Hilo on Monday, celebrating the arrival of four new Hawaiʻi County Fire Department ambulances.

The emergency vehicles will be assigned to the Central (Hilo), Keauhou, Waikoloa, and Ocean View stations, where they will replace existing ambulances that have reached the end of their life, officials say.

“These new ambulances represent our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality emergency medical care to the people of Hawaiʻi County,” said said Fire Chief Kazuo Todd. “We are grateful for the continued support of the state and our community in strengthening our emergency response capabilities.”

The cost of the new ambulances, about $1.2 million, was funded by the state.

Monday’s blessing was conducted by Hawaiʻi County Council Chair, Dr. Holeka Goro Inaba.

“When it comes to emergency services, our island deserves nothing less than the best,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “We are excited to welcome these new ambulances to our fleet and are grateful for the state Legislature for securing the necessary funds.”