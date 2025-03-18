(BIVN) – A Hilo man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a police vehicle with his car.
36 year-old Kaipo Pomroy was charged with criminal property damage and resisting an order stop in relation to a March 14, 2025 police pursuit. The incident occurred on the same day as the police officer shooting at the Prince Kuhio Plaza, and was unrelated to that case.
According to a news release from Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
… Pomroy is alleged to have been the operator of a gold-colored Honda Civic who struck a police subsidized vehicle, a Chevy Silverado pickup, causing damage to the front passenger door, front right tire, and axle. The vehicle later came to a stop near the intersection of Leilani and Manono Streets and the three occupants, Pomroy and two female passengers, exited the Honda Civic. All three were arrested a short time later nearby.
Prosecutors say Pomroy made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. His bail was maintained at $70,000.
Pomroy was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 19, 2025.
Prosecutors say Pomroy is charged with Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree and Resisting Order to Stop in the First Degree.
Prosecutors added:
If convicted as charged, Prosecutors have provided notice that Pomroy may be subject to a mandatory prison term and not eligible for probation.
Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree is a class B felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. Resisting Order to Stop in the First Degree is a class C felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The felony investigation was led by Detective Charisse Wakita, Vice – East, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heipua Ah Loy.
The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - 36 year-old Kaipo Pomroy was charged with criminal property damage and resisting a police order stop.