(BIVN) – A Hilo man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a police vehicle with his car.

36 year-old Kaipo Pomroy was charged with criminal property damage and resisting an order stop in relation to a March 14, 2025 police pursuit. The incident occurred on the same day as the police officer shooting at the Prince Kuhio Plaza, and was unrelated to that case.



According to a news release from Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

… Pomroy is alleged to have been the operator of a gold-colored Honda Civic who struck a police subsidized vehicle, a Chevy Silverado pickup, causing damage to the front passenger door, front right tire, and axle. The vehicle later came to a stop near the intersection of Leilani and Manono Streets and the three occupants, Pomroy and two female passengers, exited the Honda Civic. All three were arrested a short time later nearby.

Prosecutors say Pomroy made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. His bail was maintained at $70,000.

Pomroy was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on March 19, 2025.

Prosecutors say Pomroy is charged with Criminal Property Damage in the First Degree and Resisting Order to Stop in the First Degree.

Prosecutors added: