(BIVN) – A 67 year-old California man, accused of stabbing his girlfriend at a Waikoloa resort in September 2022, has been sentenced to 20-year prison term.

Prosecutors report Richard Lopez was visiting Hawai‘i Island with his 64 year-old girlfriend of seventeen years in September 2022, when he stabbed her multiple times with a steak knife at the Waikoloa Beach Marriot Resort.

From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: