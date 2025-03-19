(BIVN) – The first class has graduated from Hawai‘i Community College’s new butchery course, the first program of its kind in the state of Hawaiʻi.

The course, held at the Kō Education Center in Honoka‘a, prepared students for careers in sustainable meat processing. The six-week program included field trips to ranches, hog farms and local butcher shops.

“The launch of Hawaiʻi Community College’s butchery course at the Kō Education Center marks a pivotal moment for our island,” said Hawai‘i County Mayor Kimo Alameda, who attended the graduation ceremony. “This program prepares and equips our students with essential skills that strengthen our local food systems and foster our island’s self-sufficiency while honoring our rich agricultural heritage. I commend these graduates for being pioneers in an industry that is vital to our community’s future.”

“Big Island meat is some of the best meat out there in terms of flavor, quality and sustainability,” said course graduate Kawika Bernabe, a journeyman meat cutter who enrolled in the course to sharpen his butchery skills. “We as future butchers stand to serve as the bridge in getting these products from local farmers and ranchers into the hands of local consumers.”

“I’m so proud of each and every one of our graduating students,” said Billy Wong, instructor. “They all have a direction—they want to continue practicing these skills for themselves, their community, or to be directly involved in the industry. I believe we just took the first step in bringing back the lost art of butchery.”

Also in attendance for the graduation were KTA Super Stores Vice President Derek Kurisu and Council Member James Hustace.

Hawaiʻi CC notes the butchery course is made possible through a four-year, $950,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The training is part of the UH Meat & Poultry Workforce Consortium, in collaboration with UH Hilo and the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources at UH Mānoa.

College officials say two new butchery course cohorts are planned for summer 2025. For more information, contact hawvcaa@hawaii.edu, or call (808) 934-2512.