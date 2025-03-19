(BIVN) – A locally produced documentary that premiered earlier this month, That’s Sew Hilo, is featuring the art of garment-making on Hawai‘i Island.

The 70-minute film, produced and directed by Nā Leo TV, was presented to a sold-out audience at the Hilo Palace Theater on March 6th.

In a news release describing the film, Nā Leo TV announced there will be additional screenings of the documentary in the coming weeks.

From the Nā Leo TV news release:

Due to overwhelming demand, Nā Leo TV is pleased to announce additional screenings of That’s Sew Hilo, a documentary exploring the history and evolution of sewing, tailoring, and garment-making on Hawai‘i Island. Produced and directed by Nā Leo TV, with support from the Atherton Family Foundation, the 70-minute film showcases the legacy of craftsmanship, highlighting beloved brands such as Hata’s, Kurohara’s, Okolehao by Mark Yamanaka, Dragon Mama, Hana Hou Hilo, and Sig Zane Designs, while also elevating contemporary designers including House of Kamamalu, Dezigns by Kamohoalii, Lexbreezy Hawai‘i, Ola Hou Designs, Alohiwai, and more. Screenings will take place at Nā Leo TV’s Hilo studio at 91 Mohouli Street, and are set for Tuesday March 25, April 8, and April 22, 2025, with two showtimes each day at 2:00 pm and 6:00 pm. Doors open one hour before screening. Attendees can tour Nā Leo TV’s facility, purchase refreshments, and secure seating. Kupuna will receive priority seating. That’s Sew Hilo originally premiered to a sold-out audience at Hilo Palace Theater on March 6 as part of the Zonta Club of Hilo’s Fashion Frenzy series. The event served as a fundraiser supporting scholarships and projects that benefit girls and women across Hawai‘i Island.