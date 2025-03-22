(BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health urged residents to be vigilant, as measles cases continue to rise in the United States and internationally.

The viral illness, declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, has returned.

The Hawaiʻi DOH produced this detailed news release on the situation:

In 2023, four outbreaks and 59 cases of measles were reported on the mainland. The numbers rose to 16 outbreaks and 285 cases in 2024. As of March 13, 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported there are already 301 confirmed cases across 15 states so far this year. Measles cases are also increasing globally with the World Health Organization reporting 10.3 million cases worldwide in 2023.

The risk of a travel-related measles case in Hawai‘i continues to increase, and the risk of an outbreak in Hawai‘i from exposure to a travel-related measles case has increased due to the very high contagiousness of measles and the low vaccination rate against measles. Individuals infected with measles can spread the virus up to four days before and four days after the presence of symptoms. Measles is one of the most contagious viruses currently known. If a person is infected with measles, an expected nine out of 10 people nearby who do not have immunity also will become infected. The measles virus can remain airborne and infectious for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an enclosed area. The more infectious a virus is, the higher the percent of the population that needs to be vaccinated to prevent an outbreak. For measles, a population vaccination rate of at least 95% is needed to protect the community from an outbreak. The state’s measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination rate for kindergartners was 90% for the 2023-2024 school year, below the national average of 93%. Vaccination rates in Hawaiʻi are even lower in some pockets. Notably, multiple schools on Maui, Kauaʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island report vaccination rates below 75%, which could lead to greater vulnerability. This is below the 82% vaccination rate in Gaines County, which is the epicenter for the Texas-New Mexico outbreak. An outbreak on a neighbor island would heavily strain its healthcare system, and no neighbor island hospital has a pediatric intensive care unit.