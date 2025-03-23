(BIVN) – A proposed management plan for the Pololū Trailhead is now available for public input.

The Draft Environmental Assessment for the Pololū Trailhead Management Plan was published in the March 23 issue of The Environmental Notice.

Officials say Pololū is one of many “overly loved” places, and is recognized as a tourism hotspot by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Destination Management Action Plan. The management plan “aims to preserve its cultural, historical, and environmental resources while ensuring accessibility for future generations.”

According to the Project Background section of the document:

In 2022, Townscape, Inc., Environmental and Community Planners, assisted Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program under the State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) with developing a management plan for the Pololū Trailhead. The Nā Ala Hele Trail and Access Program, within the State DLNR DOFAW, is responsible for managing the historic Pololū Trail and the Trailhead, located in North Kohala on the island of Hawai’i.

The Pololū Trailhead Management Plan was developed through close collaboration with the families of Pololū and the surrounding ahupuaʻa, including lineal descendants, generational ‘ohana, and long-time residents. The plan proposes solutions to address the challenges posed by the overwhelming number of visitors to this rural area — as many as 1,000 visitors in a single day. Visitor numbers to the trailhead are generally unmanaged, limited by the availability of parking spaces at the current trailhead/lookout that is within the State DLNR DOFAW’s jurisdiction, as well as on both sides of the roadway on ‘Akoni Pule Highway leading up to the trailhead. Parking on both sides of the highway typically occurs outside the road’s right-of-way, thus encroaching on adjacent private property. Issues experienced at the trailhead consist of a high number of trail and ocean safety and rescues, impairment of sanitary conditions, resource degradation, lack of cultural awareness, congested roadways and parking, overcrowding and impacts to the local way of life, trespassing and liability, unlawful commercial use, and various unpermitted activities. The solutions presented in the management plan were developed with the goal of protecting the resources of Pololū while perpetuating the way of life that is essential to the people of Kohala, both for present and future generations.

Under the management plan, the current lookout area within TMK 5-1-001:005 will be re-designated for cultural/special access.

The Draft EA states that a managed parking reservation system will be implemented to address overcrowding and congestion. The parking system would prioritize “space for local residents to maintain their way of life and cultural practices. Specific stalls will be made available for Hawai‘i residents in the newly designated parking area, while non-resident visitors will need to make a reservation in advance to park. Reservations will be made available to everyone, but a fee would apply.”

A four-feet wide pedestrian pathway will be constructed along the makai side of the roadway to provide safe access for hikers from the designated parking area to the start of the trail, the document states.

Portable toilets will also be installed to address the lack of sanitary facilities at the trailhead.

The project plans to create a Heritage Center to highlight the cultural history of the area.

Statutory 30-day public review and comment is underway. Comments are due by April 22, 2025.