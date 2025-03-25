(BIVN) – Episode 15 in the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption began at 12:04 p.m. HST on Tuesday, March 25th.

Much like Episode 14, the latest eruptive episode is starting with continuing cycles of lava rise, fountaining and vigorous overflows, and drainback events.

High lava fountaining has yet to occur during this latest episode, as of Tuesday afternoon.

From a Tuesday afternoon update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory: