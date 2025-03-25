(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County is seeking applicants to operate the Hilo Reusable Foodware Program.

The County has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the community-scale system “responsible for collecting, washing, and reusing takeout containers with the goal of eliminating waste and supporting the local economy.”

The County initiative is in partnership with Zero Waste Hawaiʻi Island, the University of Hawaiʻi Sea Grant College Program, and Perpetual – a 501(c)(3) non-profit that helps partner cities across the U.S. design and implement city-wide reusable foodware systems. The program will be funded by $2.12 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and $600,000 in private foundational support.

“This program serves as a city-scale demonstration that aims to cut waste and save money for local businesses,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “By creating a voluntary system for reusing foodware, we are implementing important sustainable practices that can serve both our environment and economy.”

“What makes this program special is how it reflects the Hilo community,” said Craig Kawaguchi, the Deputy Director of the Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management. “Businesses, schools, and local leaders worked alongside us to design a system that fits Hilo’s unique strengths and needs. We’re now looking for a service operator who will carry that same idea forward and continue to collaborate with our community to build something lasting,” Kawaguchi added.

The operator will receive “access to reusable foodware inventory and washing equipment, as well as funding for one-time setup and customization of the program’s software and digital infrastructure platform,” the County says.

Interested applicants can access the full RFP by visiting the County’s Public Purchase website under RFP #4598 – HILO REUSABLE FOODWARE SYSTEM. Registration is required to view and submit proposals. The deadline to submit a proposal is April 16.