(BIVN) – Episode 15 in the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption continued at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park on Wednesday, with lava fountains so high, debris was seen raining down in the surrounding area.

The activity was so vigorous, it appeared to be snowing soot on the USGS webcam that was livestreaming from the caldera.

“High lava fountaining at the summit is producing tephra which may be carried north into the Volcano Village and Glenwood areas,” emergency officials warned in a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense message on Wednesday. “Avoid contact with tephra and leave the area if you experience respiratory issues.”

The new episode coincided with the unveiling of a new webcam set up at the caldera by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. There are now two USGS livestreams (V1cam and V2cam) showing a view of the Kilauea summit – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This latest episode began shortly after noon on Tuesday, after a series of lava overflows and drainbacks at the vents inside the summit caldera. This type of behavior has been commonly observed at Kīlauea in the past, and is sometimes referred to as “gas pistoning.”

After a day of lower level activity, the eruption intensified shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday. At the same time, tilt measurements switched from inflation to deflation, while tremor increased and became sustained.

From there, lava fountains grew to heights of hundreds of feet (eventually exceeding 700 feet, the USGS HVO reported). Volcanic gas emissions also rose, with estimates of 50,000 tonnes per day, based on data collected during previous episodes.

Aside from the gas and volcanic debris floating in the wind, all eruptive activity remains confined to the National Park. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.