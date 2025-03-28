(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused following the end of Episode 15, and scientists report the situation “appears substantially different” compared to previous breaks in activity.



Episode 15 featured lava fountains over 1,000 feet (305 meters) high, the tallest of the entire eruption. The episode ended abruptly at 7:10 p.m. on March 26, after erupting for just over 31 hours.



“The current pause has followed the same pattern of reinflation as other pauses,” the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote on Friday. “However, other observations have indicated some differences with this pause.”

One difference: A few hours following the end of Episode 15, about a dozen small seismic events occurred near the summit.

The was also significant drop in seismic tremor, though it is still present.

The glow from the inactive vents is substantially less than the glow observed after previous episodes.

“A blocking, or sealing, of the vents could partially suppress degassing and thus limit degassing-induced tremor,” HVO scientists wrote.

“The continued inflation of the summit recorded on both the UWD and SDH tiltmeters indicates that magma is being replenished at a rate similar to that seen during prior pauses,” the USGS HVO stated. “Another episode is likely to take place if magma can overcome any blockage of the conduit. Current rates of inflation indicate that a new episode could begin between Monday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 2, if the conduit is re-opened.”

“If additional pressure is required to re-open the conduit, the eruption re-start window could be delayed, or the eruption could end,” the scientists added.

“The power system that supplies power to the KWcam webcamera, the F1cam thermal camera, and the laser rangefinder sustained damage during the high fountaining on March 26, 2025,” the HVO reported. “Both cameras and the rangefinder are currently offline. Other HVO webcameras are still functioning and online.”

From the USGS HVO update on Friday, March 28th: