Motorcyclist Dies In Puna Traffic Collision

(BIVN) – A Kurtistown man died Monday after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into Tesla traveling in the opposite direction on 12th Avenue, between Paradise Drive and Kaloli Drive in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision.

The death of 58-year-old Max Mattos is the eighth traffic fatality on Hawaiʻi island in the past two weeks, and the 4th since last Friday. There have been 13 traffic deaths on the Big Island this year.

From a Hawaiʻi Police Department news release:

Responding to a reported traffic collision at 4:30 p.m., police determined that a Suzuki enduro motorcycle was traveling northbound (Hilo-bound) on 12th Avenue at a high rate of speed after overtaking another vehicle when it collided with a southbound (Pāhoa-bound)) 2024 Tesla multi-purpose vehicle that was making a left turn into a private driveway in the 15-1600 block of 12th Avenue. The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 58-year-old Max Mattos of Kurtistown, was unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:41 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. The operator of the Tesla, a 47-year-old female from Kea‘au, was not injured. At this time, police believe speed and reckless driving are factors in this collision. Mattos was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene and is continuing this investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision can contact Officer Johnathan Rapoza at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Johnathan.Rapoza@hawaiipolice.gov, police say.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.