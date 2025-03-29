(BIVN) – A 30-year-old Hilo man has been arrested, following the fatal stabbing of an elderly woman on the 200 block of Olu Street on Saturday morning.

Police say patrol officers responded to a report of an unresponsive elderly woman who had been stabbed in her face at her Olu Street residence at approximately 7:22 a.m.

From a police news release:

Responding officers immediately located the 81-year-old woman lying in her driveway, with multiple stab wounds to her facial area. The responsible party, later identified as 30-year-old Keone Peter Tosie Brown, was located on his property, which adjoins the victim’s residence, hiding along the property fence line, attempting to flee the area. He was arrested without incident and transported to the East Hawai’i Detection Facility, pending investigation.

Responding Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel determined the victim was beyond live-saving measures.



A witness at the scene reported to police that after observing Brown stab the victim multiple times, he turned his attention towards her and threatened her with the knife before retreating to his property.



Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation, which is currently classified as second-degree murder and first-degree terrorist threatening.



Police remain on scene at the suspect’s residence, pending the issuance of a search warrant to search the property for evidence.



The victim was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and officially pronounced dead at 9:57 a.m. Her identity is being withheld at this time pending positive identification and official notification to next of kin.



An autopsy will be performed early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Duane Rapoza Jr., of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2383, or via email at Duane.Rapoza@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Police say citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.