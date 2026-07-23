Kīlauea Volcano Update for Thursday, July 23

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, and the resumption of inflation has resulted in an adjustment to the forecasted window for the next episode of high lava fountains.

The modeled forecast time window for episode 52 is now between July 25 and July 29, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported on Thursday.

Summit inflation has resumed after a day-long pause. As of Thursday morning, the summit tiltmeter at Uēkahuna has recovered 11.1 microradians of tilt, following the 14.7 microradians of deflation that occurred during episode 51.

From the USGS HVO on Thursday: