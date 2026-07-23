Water Supply Urges Storm Readiness

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply is urging its customers to prepare for the approaching Hurricane Fausto, which could impact Big Island weather as a weakened storm next week.

The storm could possibly interrupt electrical service needed to operate Water Supply equipment that delivers drinking water to homes, businesses, and other locations, officials warn.

“Customers who depend on a continuous supply of water should review their personal situations and set aside drinking water ahead of time to meet their essential needs in the event a prolonged power outage disrupts their DWS service,” a water department news release stated.

As of 11 a.m. HST, Hurricane Fausto was 1,840 eat of Hilo, and moving west at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph (140 km/h) with higher gusts.

In its most recent forecast discussion, the National Hurricane Center said “while the longer-range forecast brings the center of Fausto generally toward the main Hawaiian Islands, it is too early to discuss any potential impacts.”

The Hawaiʻi County DWS provided the following water preparation tips: