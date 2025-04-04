(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Police Department Vice Detective William Brown has been found guilty of perjury.

Brown was arrested and charged in December 2023 for allegedly providing a false record and testimony to a grand jury.

From a news release provided by the Special Assistant to the Attorney General for the State of Hawaiʻi:

William Brown, a detective in the Vice Division of the Hawaiʻi County Police Department, was found guilty of Perjury, a class C felony offense, following a bench trial by Judge Peter K. Kubota on April 2, 2025.