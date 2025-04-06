(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning remained in effect for north and east facing shores of Hawaiʻi island on Sunday, and several beach parks in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo were closed.
The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced the following beach closures in a noon radio message:
- Carlsmith Beach Park
- Kealoha Beach Park
- Leleiwi Beach Park
- Onekahakaha Beach Park
- Richardson Ocean Park
National Weather Service in Honolulu reported the High Surf Warning would continue until 6 a.m. on Monday. Some north facing shores were predicted to see surf heights of 20 to 26 feet.
“The current large long period north swell (350-360 degrees) peaked Saturday night into Sunday morning and will continue to gradually decline over the next few days,” the forecasters stated.
