High Surf Conditions Close Several Hilo Beaches
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Several beach parks in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo were closed on Sunday due to high surf conditions.

(BIVN) – A High Surf Warning remained in effect for north and east facing shores of Hawaiʻi island on Sunday, and several beach parks in the Keaukaha-area of Hilo were closed. 

The Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense announced the following beach closures in a noon radio message:

  • Carlsmith Beach Park
  • Kealoha Beach Park
  • Leleiwi Beach Park
  • Onekahakaha Beach Park
  • Richardson Ocean Park

graphic by BIVN

National Weather Service in Honolulu reported the High Surf Warning would continue until 6 a.m. on Monday. Some north facing shores were predicted to see surf heights of 20 to 26 feet. 

“The current large long period north swell (350-360 degrees) peaked Saturday night into Sunday morning and will continue to gradually decline over the next few days,” the forecasters stated.  