(BIVN) – The ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption is paused, with another eruptive episode expected in the coming week. The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

The episodic eruption is the subject of the latest Volcano Watch article, written by U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates:

The episodic summit eruption of Kīlauea in Halemaʻumaʻu crater has been going on for over three months now, with sixteen eruptive episodes displaying lava fountains and lava flows within Kaluapele (the summit caldera). What clues can observations of sparse episodic eruptions in Kīlauea’s past tell us about the ongoing episodic eruption at Kīlauea summit?

Similar episodic eruptions at Kīlauea took place in 1959 (Kīlauea Iki), 1969 (Maunaulu), and from 1983–1986 (first three years at Puʻuʻōʻō). An understanding of what happened before and after these similar eruptions on Kīlauea, as well as how the eruptions themselves progressed, can inform our understanding of the ongoing summit eruption. An important consideration is how pressurized the magma chambers beneath Kīlauea summit are. One tool that scientists at the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) use to measure pressurization in magma chambers is tiltmeters. Tiltmeters can detect very small changes in how the ground is tilting around Kīlauea summit. While tiltmeter technology has changed over time, the measurements haven’t. As pressure accumulates in the magma chambers (inflation) beneath the ground surface, the ground surface bulges outwards and tiltmeters track these subtle changes in ground tilting over time. Leading to the 1959 summit eruption of Kīlauea Iki, the magma chambers beneath Kīlauea summit region had been refilling and repressurizing for years following the 1955 lower East Rift Zone eruption. Following the 1959 eruption, which consisted of seventeen high fountains every couple of days over about a month, pressure within Kīlauea’s summit magma chambers had only increased. The twelve episodic lava fountains at Maunaulu, on the upper East Rift Zone of Kīlauea in 1969 followed several brief summit and East Rift Zone eruptions which were preceded by rapid inflation of the magma chambers beneath Kīlauea summit. Before those events, Kīlauea summit had been in a prolonged lava lake eruption from 1967–1968 that was accompanied by little ground deformation. Similar to during the 2025 eruption, the summit magma chambers deflated during Maunaulu lava fountaining episodes, which happened days to weeks apart, and inflated during pauses. After the episodic lava fountaining phase of Maunaulu ended, it entered a multi-year phase of lava flows building a shield and traveling downslope towards the ocean. Prior to the Puʻuʻōʻō eruption on the middle East Rift Zone of Kīlauea, there had been several years of summit eruptions and rift zone intrusions on Kīlauea and overall inflation of Kīlauea’s summit. Like the Maunaulu eruption, the phase of 44 lava fountains (occurring about once a month over about three years) was followed by lava flows building a shield and traveling downslope towards the ocean. Kīlauea summit deflated with the onset of the Puʻuʻōʻō eruption, and that deflation continued for the next two decades as the Puʻuʻōʻō eruption continued.