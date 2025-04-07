(BIVN) – The Hilo High School debate team placed second in the State Debate Tournament recently held on Oʻahu.

The Vikings were the only neighbor island public school team competing at the debate tournament held at Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama from April 4th to 5th. The event is hosted by the Hawaii Speech League.

Parker School in Waimea also participated.

“We did our best in the debates and were able to stay competitive with some of the top teams in the state,” stated junior student Keoni Randolph in a school news release. “We aim to repeat this success next season.”

Sophomore Senaka Reddy added, “We’ve improved 100 percent from last year’s state competition and hope we can continue developing these skills.”

