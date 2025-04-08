(BIVN) – Episode 17 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano is underway.

The latest episode began at 10:15 p.m. HST on Monday night (April 7) with the start of lava overflowing from the south vent.

Episode 17 started a little earlier than scientists anticipated. On Monday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported the episode was likely to begin sometime between Thursday (April 10) and Sunday (April 13), based on the rates of inflation.

From a USGS HVO status update issued on Tuesday morning at 2:52 a.m. HST:

Episode 17 was preceded by glow from the south vent that increased at about 9:20 p.m. HST on April 7 indicating the gradual rise of lava in the vent prior to the start of the eruption. Lava continues to overflow the vent spreading across the floor of Halema’uma’u and is being fed by low spatter fountains 15-30 feet high (5-10 meters) as of 2:50 a.m. HST on April 8. Each of the prior 16 episodes ultimately involved significant lava fountaining, with the fountains of episode 16 exceeding 1,000 feet (305 meters) in height. High lava fountains are likely to follow the current low fountaining and lava flows. UWD tilt has started slight deflation at about the same time lava began erupting. Seismic tremor initially began increasing around 10:00 p.m. HST on April 7 and continues to steadily increase. Emissions of SO2 gas are elevated, and during recent episodes have reached 50,000 tonnes per day or more, and similar amounts of gas are expected to accompany any high fountaining activity that may occur during episode 17. In addition, visitors to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and residents of adjacent areas may be exposed to Peleʻs hair and other small fragments of volcanic glass and tephra being carried in the plume, as they were during episode 16.

The USGS HVO notes that no changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH, with all activity occurring within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.