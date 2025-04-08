(BIVN) – A case of measles has been reported in a child on Oʻahu, and state officials are working to identify those who might have been exposed.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) State Laboratories Division on Monday night confirmed the case of measles in the child, who is under 5 years of age and unvaccinated. The child recently returned from international travel with its parents.

The DOH reports the child “developed a fever, runny nose and cough shortly after returning to Hawaiʻi, sought medical care after breaking out in a rash, and is now recovering at home. A household member with similar symptoms is also being evaluated for possible measles infection.”

The health department says Members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they visited the following locations during the specified times:

Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) C gates, customs and baggage claim area on March 30 between 10:50 a.m. and 2 p.m., and

(HNL) C gates, customs and baggage claim area on March 30 between 10:50 a.m. and 2 p.m., and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) Terminal 2 departures, TSA checkpoints and gate area for Delta flight 309 to Atlanta, Georgia, on April 4 between 1 and 7 p.m.

(HNL) Terminal 2 departures, TSA checkpoints and gate area for Delta flight 309 to Atlanta, Georgia, on April 4 between 1 and 7 p.m. Mānoa Valley District Park art class on April 1, between 9 to 10 a.m.

art class on April 1, between 9 to 10 a.m. Queen’s Island Urgent Care Kapahulu on April 4, between 8 a.m. to noon

“Flight notifications have been issued for the airlines and airports through which the confirmed and suspected cases traveled,” health officials stated. “The DOH is also reaching out directly to individuals who had known contact with the confirmed or suspected case.”

“There’s no need to panic — but there is a need to act,” said Governor Green, who spoke during a news conference on Tuesday. “Measles isn’t just a rash and a fever — it’s one of the most contagious viruses known. We’ve already seen what happens when vaccination rates drop: more cases, more outbreaks, more lives at risk. The best thing you can do to protect your family, your community and our keiki is to get vaccinated. It’s simple, it’s safe and it saves lives.”

“The last confirmed case occurred in 2023, and additional travel-related cases are not unexpected,” said Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of the Hawai‘i Department of Health. “Our goal is to prevent cases from becoming outbreaks. The best way to prevent an outbreak is to have at least a 95% community vaccination rate. The MMR vaccine is safe and effective. If you or a family member are not up to date, please talk with your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated against measles to protect your ʻohana and our community.”

From a State of Hawaiʻi news release: