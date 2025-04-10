(BIVN) – A new solar project in Waimea is producing up to 30 megawatts of renewable energy for the Hawaiʻi island grid.

The Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. (Innergex) Hale Kuawehi Solar and Battery Storage Project began commercial operations on March 25, 2025. It is the second solar plus battery storage project on the island.

“This project has multiple benefits for our customers on Hawai‘i Island,” said Colton Ching, Hawaiian Electric’s Senior Vice President of Planning & Technology, in a news release. “It supplies clean, renewable energy, strengthens the grid, and stabilizes electricity costs. With battery storage and advanced controls, the project will improve the reliability of the system by providing energy when it is needed.”

From the Hawaiian Electric news release: