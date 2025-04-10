(BIVN) – A new solar project in Waimea is producing up to 30 megawatts of renewable energy for the Hawaiʻi island grid.
The Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. (Innergex) Hale Kuawehi Solar and Battery Storage Project began commercial operations on March 25, 2025. It is the second solar plus battery storage project on the island.
“This project has multiple benefits for our customers on Hawai‘i Island,” said Colton Ching, Hawaiian Electric’s Senior Vice President of Planning & Technology, in a news release. “It supplies clean, renewable energy, strengthens the grid, and stabilizes electricity costs. With battery storage and advanced controls, the project will improve the reliability of the system by providing energy when it is needed.”
From the Hawaiian Electric news release:
Located in Waimea on a 300-acre parcel about a half-mile north of the Hawai‘i Belt Road and Old Saddle Road intersection, the project is supported by a 120 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system and can produce enough energy to power about 13,500 homes.
“The commercial operation of the Hale Kuawehi solar and battery storage facility reflects the hard work of our teams and partners and Innergex’s continued commitment to providing sustainable and innovative energy solutions,” said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. “By combining solar energy with advanced storage technology, we are helping Hawai‘i transition to a resilient and carbon-free electric system.”
Under a 25-year power purchase agreement, Innergex will sell energy to Hawaiian Electric at a fixed cost that is not tied to volatile fossil fuel prices. In addition, the project is offsetting the need to import 1.6 million barrels of oil to produce electricity.
For more than 25 years, Hawai‘i Island has been a national leader in the use of renewables with a diverse portfolio of resources, including grid-scale solar, private rooftop solar, wind, hydroelectric, and geothermal. Last year, nearly 59% of the island’s electricity was generated by renewables. This percentage is expected to increase with the addition of Hale Kuawehi and future projects from Hawaiian Electric’s ongoing efforts to procure a variety of renewable energy resources.
