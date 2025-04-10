(BIVN) – Episode 17 in the ongoing Kīlauea eruption has concluded, and it was a departure from the recent pattern of events at the summit of the Hawaiʻi island volcano.

This latest episode did not feature the high lava fountains seen in other recent episodes.

On Wednesday, a towering, white plume was seen above the summit, as a swiftly flowing channel carried lava east across the crater floor. One of the vents collapsed overnight.

Episode 17 began late Monday night, and lasted 35 and a half hours until vent activity ended on Wednesday just before noon. The manner in which the episode began was a clue that the event might not fit the recent pattern.

The onset of the eruptive activity occurred earlier than forecast, and prior to the tilt rebounding to the expected threshold. Unlike previous episodes – which saw deflation begin only in the later, high fountain phase of the episode – Episode 17 saw deflation begin right away. These observations indicated that a high level fountain phase might not happen this time around. Lava fountains peaked at about 200 feet high.

Scientists say the end of the eruptive episode was coincident with a distinct switch from deflation to inflation, and a rapid drop in seismic tremor intensity.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea remains at WATCH, and there are no signs of any unusual activity on the rift zones.