(BIVN) – The search for a local fisherman in the waters off Hawaiʻi island continued on Friday.
Hawaiʻi Island police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Earl Kekuanaoa Hind of Kona. Hind was last known to have launched his vessel from the South Point area on Monday, April 7th.
Hind and his vessel, named Makalapua Onalani, were last seen offshore near the Miloliʻi area heading in a northerly direction on Wednesday, April 9th, at around noon.
Hind is described by police as Hawaiian, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
The vessel, Makalapua Onalani, is described as a 21-foot Force with a 2-foot extension, white hull, light blue cabin, and powered by twin outboard motors.
Officials say Hind’s truck and boat trailer were located parked near the South Point boat ramp area. According to a police news release issued on Friday:
Search and rescue operations have been initiated. Aerial search efforts are currently being conducted by the Hawaiʻi Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard (USCG). Additional shoreline searches are also being conducted.
Police ask anyone with information about Hind’s whereabouts to please contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311 and/or Detective Donovan Kohara of the Area II Criminal Investigation Section (CIS) at (808) 960-3118 or via email at Donovan.Kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.
If Hind or his vessel is located at sea, the United States Coast Guard is requesting that anyone with information contact the USCG Command Center, LCDR Raphael Sandowitz at (808) 842-2600.
