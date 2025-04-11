(BIVN) – The search for a local fisherman in the waters off Hawaiʻi island continued on Friday.

Hawaiʻi Island police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Earl Kekuanaoa Hind of Kona. Hind was last known to have launched his vessel from the South Point area on Monday, April 7th.

Hind and his vessel, named Makalapua Onalani, were last seen offshore near the Miloliʻi area heading in a northerly direction on Wednesday, April 9th, at around noon.

Hind is described by police as Hawaiian, 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The vessel, Makalapua Onalani, is described as a 21-foot Force with a 2-foot extension, white hull, light blue cabin, and powered by twin outboard motors.



Officials say Hind’s truck and boat trailer were located parked near the South Point boat ramp area. According to a police news release issued on Friday: