(BIVN) – A 42-year-old man who was scheduled to return from a fishing trip in the vicinity of South Point Wednesday morning is missing.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaiʻi County Fire Department, and Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources are looking for Earl Hind, who is reported to be the only person aboard the 23-foot recreational fishing vessel named Makalapua Ona Lani. The vessel has a white hull, blue trim and twin outboard engines.

According to the USCG, Hind’s family members confirmed that his truck and trailer are still located at the boat ramp.

USCG Sector Honolulu watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak to aid in the search.

“Anyone with information that may assist in search efforts should contact the Coast Guard on VHF-FM channel 16 or call the Sector Honolulu command center at 808-842-2600,” a USCG news release stated.