(BIVN) – A fatal vehicle fire that occurred Sunday afternoon (April 13) in the Hawaiian Ocean view Estates subdivision is under police investigation.

On Sunday evening, police issued an alert message informing the public that King Kamehameha Boulevard just above Highway 11 in Ocean View was closed due to the investigation. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes.

On Monday, police issued a news release detailing the situation:

At 3:26 p.m., police and fire personnel were dispatched to a vehicle on fire on King Kamehameha Boulevard approximately a tenth-of-a-mile above Highway 11. Upon arrival, responding personnel found a four-door sedan fully engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, the remains of a body were discovered within the passenger area of the vehicle.



A detective from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene and continued the investigation. The identity of the victim and the cause of the fire are still under investigation.



An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say anyone with information on this incident are encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.



Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID, police say.