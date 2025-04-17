(BIVN) – The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Big Island summits from noon Thursday to 6 p.m. Friday.

“A slow moving upper level trough will move through the islands today through Friday, bringing periods of snow to the Big Island summits,” the forecaster said.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are possible above the 11,000 feet elevation on Maunakea and Manua Loa, making travel to the summits very difficult.

“Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility at times, with periods of zero visibility,” the National Weather Service wrote.