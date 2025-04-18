(BIVN) – A graffiti cleanup project took place in Downtown Hilo on Thursday.

On April 17, members of Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Policing Section teamed up with Goodwill’s ‘Āina Keepers to cover graffiti and restore the area’s appearance.

“It was a pleasure partnering with Goodwill’s ‘Āina Keepers this morning to paint over graffiti in downtown,” said Community Policing Officer Joshua Willing in a police news release. “I look forward to working with downtown businesses and the ‘Āina Keepers going forward with future cleanup efforts.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: