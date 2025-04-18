(BIVN) – A graffiti cleanup project took place in Downtown Hilo on Thursday.
On April 17, members of Hawai‘i Police Department’s Hilo Community Policing Section teamed up with Goodwill’s ‘Āina Keepers to cover graffiti and restore the area’s appearance.
“It was a pleasure partnering with Goodwill’s ‘Āina Keepers this morning to paint over graffiti in downtown,” said Community Policing Officer Joshua Willing in a police news release. “I look forward to working with downtown businesses and the ‘Āina Keepers going forward with future cleanup efforts.”
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
As part of their longstanding partnership, 12 members of the ‘Āina Keepers joined Hilo Community Policing officers to clean two heavily graffitied locations along Keawe and Haili Streets. Using paint and supplies generously donated by HPM Building Supply, the team worked together to cover graffiti and restore the area’s appearance. This cleanup effort is one of several that planned in the months to come in downtown Hilo.
For many years, Community Policing officers and the ‘Āina Keepers have collaborated to remove graffiti and maintain a clean, welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike. The ‘Āina Keepers is a dedicated group of developmentally disabled adults who take on the important task of graffiti removal as part of a life skills and job training program.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
