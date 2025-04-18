(BIVN) – Episode 18 in the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea continues, although the vents within Halemaʻumaʻu have not erupted lava since Wednesday night.

On Thursday, scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory wrote that the main lava fountaining phase of episode 18 “is most likely to start sometime between today and this weekend, with the possibility of more lava flows preceding the fountaining phase.”

No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

From the Thursday analysis posted by the USGS HVO: