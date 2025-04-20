(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory for areas of North Kona on Sunday evening.

As of 6 p.m. HST, the Flood Advisory was in effect until 10:15 p.m.

“At 5:43 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain showers over the North Kona district of the Big Island,” the National Weather Service wrote. “Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour with the heaviest rainfall now approaching the coastline near Waikoloa. Additional heavy showers will be possible through the rest of the evening with shower intensity expected to gradually decrease in the evening.”

“Some locations that will experience flooding include… Kailua-Kona, Puʻuanahulu, Kalaoa, Holualoa, Honalo, Puako, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kona International Airport, Waikoloa Beach and Mauna Lani,” the forecasters said.

“Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding”, the forecasters warned.