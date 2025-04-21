(BIVN) – The summit of Kīlauea volcano was quiet as Monday began, as Episode 18 in the ongoing eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu continues in cyclic fashion. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

The most recent update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports “lava stopped erupting from the south vent at 12:44 p.m. HST” on Sunday, which ended the fourth cycle of the episode.

“The length of the eruptive cycles continues to get shorter and the pauses in between them continue to increase in duration,” the scientists noted.

From the USGS HVO analysis posted on Sunday morning: