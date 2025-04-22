(BIVN) – Episode 18 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption ended abruptly on Tuesday at 1:28 p.m. HST, after 10 hours of high lava fountaining at the vents in Halemaʻumaʻu crater.

The end of the eruptive episode coincided with a rapid change from deflation to inflation at the summit, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported. There was also rapid drop in seismic tremor intensity.

“The fountaining phase of episode 18 began at 3:20 a.m. this morning and lasted for 10 hours and 8 minutes,” USGS HVO scientists wrote. “Lava erupted from both vents with maximum fountains from the south vent reaching over 600 feet (200 meters) high while those from the north vent remained below 200 feet (60 meters high). Approximately 5 million cubic meters were erupted at about 140 cubic meters per second. Lava flows from both vents covered over 60% of the floor of Halemaʻumaʻu within the southern part of Kaluapele (Kīlauea caldera).”

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.