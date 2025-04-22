(BIVN) – High lava fountains began at the summit of Kīlauea on Tuesday, after a long, quiet start to Episode 18 in the ongoing eruption within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

As of 4:37 a.m. HST, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported fountains from the south vent had reached over 600 feet high, with fountains from the north vent reaching 200 feet. The plume of volcanic gas was going straight up due to calm winds.

“Expect the possible fall of Pele’s hair and ash north to overlooks and communities”, the USGS stated.

From a USGS HVO update posted at 4:36 a.m. HST on Tuesday morning: