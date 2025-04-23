(BIVN) – The Merrie Monarch Hawaiian Arts & Crafts Fair returns to the Hilo Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium and Butler Buildings this week.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 23, through Friday, April 25, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 26. Admission is free to all.

Organizers shared a schedule of events:

From an event news release:

More than 150 of Hawaiʻi’s most talented artisans will showcase their crafts, accompanied by an exciting lineup of local food trucks, daily performances by local hālau, and cultural demonstrations including paʻu drum making, kapa crafting, and more. For visitor convenience, an on-site ATM will be available, as some vendors may require cash payments.



Hawaiian Airlines, Big Island Candies, and Waiākea Water will continue their tradition of providing complimentary shuttle service on Thursday, April 24th, and Friday, April 25th, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The shuttle connects visitors between Hilo International Airport, Prince Kuhio Plaza, Banyan Drive, Big Island Candies, and the Hilo Civic Center. Complete shuttle details can be found on Facebook and Instagram @merriemonarchcraftfair.

“As we approach our 2025 event, we’re witnessing an incredible renaissance of traditional Hawaiian craftsmanship alongside innovative new artistic expressions,” says co-chairman Kegan Miura. “This fair has become more than just a marketplace – it’s a living celebration of our culture where multiple generations come together to share, learn, and perpetuate our cherished traditions. The energy and aloha spirit our artisans and volunteers bring to this event continue to make it a cornerstone of the Merrie Monarch Festival experience.”

Visitors can explore an extensive selection of locally-made creations, including aloha wear, fine woodwork, contemporary photography, unique jewelry, local food products, traditional music, natural skincare items, gifts, and official Merrie Monarch merchandise, including t-shirts, hoodies, programs, and more. For more information, follow Merrie Monarch Arts & Crafts Fair on Facebook and Instagram @merriemonarchcraftfair or visit www.merriemonarch.com.