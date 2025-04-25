(BIVN) – A pilot project that will convert Aliʻi Drive into a one-way street in order to add more free parking for Kailua Village will begin on Thursday, May 1st.

“This pilot project grew out of community concerns over the lack of affordable parking in Kailua Village,” said County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Kimo Alameda in a Friday news release. “By providing free parking along Aliʻi Drive, we can create a more vibrant and accessible community for our residents and businesses. Throughout the project, we will be assessing the success of the new traffic pattern, and we appreciate the community’s patience during this trial period.”

The 90-day trial will add 46 free parking stalls. If successful, officials say they will seek approval from the Hawaiʻi County Council to make the new traffic pattern permanent.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works will be working to complete the striping of the road, and will add new signs to advise drivers of the changes.

From the County news release:

Throughout the project, DPW will also be monitoring traffic in order to make any changes, such as adjusting traffic light synchronization. “Our road crews will be watching the lights so that we can make any necessary adjustments,” said Neil Azevedo, acting Public Works Director. “In addition to adding parking downtown, our goal is to address any impacts to traffic on the side streets and roads.”