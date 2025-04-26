(BIVN) – The 62nd Annual Merrie Monarch Festival Royal Parade will take place in Downtown Hilo on Saturday, and the event will be broadcast live.

Nā Leo TV says it is honored to present the live, exclusive broadcast and stream of the annual parade, which it calls “a cherished tradition celebrating Hawaiian culture, arts, and aloha spirit.”

The parade is set to start at 10:30 a.m. HST.

From a Nā Leo TV news release:

Set to take place on Saturday, April 26, 2025, this beloved event will feature pa‘u riders, floats, hula hālau, marching bands, and community groups parading through historic downtown Hilo. The broadcast will capture every moment of this cultural celebration uninterrupted and ad-free, offering audiences near and far the chance to experience the magic of the Merrie Monarch Royal Parade. Viewers on Hawai‘i Island can tune in on Na Leo TV Channel 54 (Spectrum), while others across the globe can stream the parade for free at naleo.tv or via Facebook at @NaLeoTV. Adding depth and insight to the live coverage will be Jackie Pualani Johnson and Pomai Longakit, whose real-time commentary will enrich the storytelling and cultural significance behind the performances and participants.

There will be several Downtown Hilo road closures in effect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. due to the parade route.

The Merrie Monarch Festival website reports Kamehameha Avenue will be closed from Pauahi Street to Suisan Bridge. The following roads will also be closed:

Bayfront Highway (both directions – traffic detoured through Hilo Bayfront Park)

Pauahi Street

Kīlauea Avenue (between Pauahi Street and Ponahawai Street)

Keawe Street

Waianuenue Avenue

Parking will also be strictly prohibited along the entire parade route and adjacent streets during the closure periods.