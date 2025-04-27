(BIVN) – A brush fire in the Mountain View area of Puna closed a subdivision road on Sunday.

The 20-acre blaze closed an area in the Fern Acres Subdivision from Plumeria Street to Lehua Street for several hours on the evening of April 27th.

A Hawai’i County Civil Defense message posted at 5:34 p.m. on Sunday night reported the fire was 70% contained. No residential structures were reported damaged.

Police reported Plumeria Street was open to motorists before 7 p.m. HST.