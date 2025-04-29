Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Kona Assault Suspect Sought By Police
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police say the suspect, who was photographed by a security camera, allegedly shoved a man head-first into a urinal in a public restroom.

(BIVN) – Police are seeking a suspect in an assault that occurred two weeks ago (Tuesday, April 15) at a Kailua-Kona retail shopping center.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Tuesday shared a news release, in which they asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. The news release included photos of the suspect captured by a security camera.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Police responded to the 74-5400 block of Makala Boulevard at 6:00 p.m. on April 15 after a man reported being shoved head-first into a urinal in a public restroom, causing pain to his jaw. The suspect is described as possibly being Micronesian, 6 feet 1 to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with no visible tattoos. The suspect was observed wearing a black hat, red shirt, light-colored shorts, and black shoes.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Charles Caldwell-Kaai at Charles.Caldwell@hawaiicounty.gov. 

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential. 