(BIVN) – Police are seeking a suspect in an assault that occurred two weeks ago (Tuesday, April 15) at a Kailua-Kona retail shopping center.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Tuesday shared a news release, in which they asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. The news release included photos of the suspect captured by a security camera.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Police responded to the 74-5400 block of Makala Boulevard at 6:00 p.m. on April 15 after a man reported being shoved head-first into a urinal in a public restroom, causing pain to his jaw. The suspect is described as possibly being Micronesian, 6 feet 1 to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with no visible tattoos. The suspect was observed wearing a black hat, red shirt, light-colored shorts, and black shoes.