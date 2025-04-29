(BIVN) – Police are seeking a suspect in an assault that occurred two weeks ago (Tuesday, April 15) at a Kailua-Kona retail shopping center.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Tuesday shared a news release, in which they asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. The news release included photos of the suspect captured by a security camera.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Police responded to the 74-5400 block of Makala Boulevard at 6:00 p.m. on April 15 after a man reported being shoved head-first into a urinal in a public restroom, causing pain to his jaw. The suspect is described as possibly being Micronesian, 6 feet 1 to 6 feet 2 inches tall, 250 pounds, with no visible tattoos. The suspect was observed wearing a black hat, red shirt, light-colored shorts, and black shoes.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or email Officer Charles Caldwell-Kaai at Charles.Caldwell@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
KONA, Hawaiʻi - Police say the suspect, who was photographed by a security camera, allegedly shoved a man head-first into a urinal in a public restroom.